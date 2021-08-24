You must step up battle against IPOB, I-G tells Delta CP

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 12:05 am


IGP Alkali Baba:

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali, has charged police operatives in Delta to step up the fight against the criminal activities of separatist groups in the state.

Alkali, who gave the charge on Monday in Asaba during his familarisation visit to the state police, said the socio-cultural complexity of Delta made it  prone to crime.

“In fighting crime, you may be trying your best, but your best is not good enough because anything that happens in Anambra will affect Delta, especially Asaba.

“You have to step up the fight, that is why you must prepare to deal with any criminality, especially the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Brace up to the challenge posed by IPOB because it is a proscribed organisation and you have to treat them as such,” he said.

The I-G assured the state command that the police high command would ensure that logistics such as bullet-proof vest, teargas, helmet were provided for them.

Earlier, the Delta Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Ali, had briefed the I-G on the shortage of manpower in the command, especially in marine policing.

He stated that the command had arrested over 912 cultists, 217 armed robbers,194 kidnappers, 94 murders and rescued 87 kidnapped victims.

The CP also said the command recovered a total of 253 guns and 8,756 ammunition from criminal elements. (NAN)

