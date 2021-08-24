PDP crisis: I’m not afraid of court order, says Secondus

Uche Secondus, the embattled chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that he is not afraid of an order by Rivers State High court asking him to stop parading himself as a member of the party.

The High Court had granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus, from parading himself as chairman and member of the PDP.

Secondus also said he is ready to defend himself in court in his reaction to the interim injunction by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi.

“The media office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party has been inundated with calls from media houses on a press statement sent to newsrooms by one Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State Governor, Nysom Wike, announcing that ‘Court restrains Secondus from parading as National Chairman, member of the PDP.’

“If Secondus and the party are taken to court, they will defend themselves.

“PDP and Secondus are not afraid of court; this party is a child of history owned by Nigerians, bigger than any individual or group, including desperadoes,” Abonyi said in the statement.

Justice O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division vacation court, sitting in Port Harcourt, had granted the order suspending Secondus from office sequel to the consideration of an ex parte application in suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Ibeabuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).

The Judge also restrained Secondus from performing the functions of PDP , attending or presiding over any of its meetings at the Ward, Local Government or State level or calling for any Ward, Local Government or State Congress of the 2nd defendant or setting up committees for such Congresses or participating in any activity of the 2nd defendant whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Gbasam also granted the petitioners leave to serve by substituted means the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes on the respondent by pasting same on his gate at No.1 William Jumbo Street, Old G.R.A Port Harcourt.

The judge further granted leave to serve by substituted means orders made by the court on the respondents by publishing the same in the Nation Newspaper.

The court also ordered the PDP to be served by substituted means.