Cult war claims 2 lives in Delta community

Otefe-Oghara, a community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State is currently gripped in palpable fear, following a fatal clash between suspected cult groups.

The incident happened between hours of 8 and 9 on Tuesday.

Otefe-Oghara is host community to Delta State Polytechnic and the hometown of former Governor James Ibori.

The clash which was allegedly as a result of supremacy rivalry between Black Axe and Vikings in the community, reportedly resulted to the death of two suspected members of the groups.

Sources within the town had it that one of the victims was shot dead around the community secretariat, the other victim was shot death at another location within the community.

It was further gathered that one the fleeing armed cultists was reportedly shot by security operatives.

The shot suspected cultist is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, while another armed suspected cultist had been arrested by the police.

Following the tension generated in the community by the incident, indigenes and students are said to be hiding in their respective homes, for fear of being caught in the crossfire or getting wrongly arrested by security operatives.

Also, the management of the polytechnic has reportedly declared a two-week mid-semester break to avoid students being victims of the ranging cult war in the community.