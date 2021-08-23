Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi Dies: Once Narrated How Her Son Escaped Death on Coup Day

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

Nigeria has lost a former first lady, Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi. She was the wife of Major General Aguiyi-Ironsi, late Nigerian head of state. She died on Monday, 23 August 2021 at 97.

It happened at a time when her family members and all well wishers were preparing for her 98th birthday on 21 November 2021.

Her husband, popularly called “Ironside” was the Head of State or Supreme Commander of the National Military Government between January and July 1966 when he was overthrown and assassinated (together with Lt. col. Adekunle Fajuyi, Governeor of Western Region) in the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup.

This reporter met her in Umuahia when Chief Orji Uzor Kalu was Governor. She lived in a bungalow left by her husband. When TheNEWS asked her about other mansions built by her husband, she explained: “My son, my late husband did not embessle money. They were real soldiers in their time. She g;ladly told the reporter that her daughter too was a journalist: Mrs Louisa Aguiyi Ironsi.” Louisa worked with Tell.

Below is a narrative by Mrs Victoria Ironsi on how her son escaped death on counter coup day on 27 July 1966:

Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi

Over 54 years ago, Mrs Ironsi lost her husband, Major General Aguiyi Ironsi, the Supreme Commander, in a counter coup. She narrated what happened that day in an interview, especially how her husband hid their son in a wardrobe as the gun-totting coupists barked goro and alcohol -reeking orders at everyone.

How did you receive the news of your husband’s death?

We I am happy that God has kept us alive till today. And today, one can look back to those dark days. It is not a day one can forget in life, we keep remembering it. The shock can never go away.

How did you feel when the news came? As the wife at home, all of a sudden the news came that your husband, the Head of State, has been killed. How did you receive the news?



Shocking, it was a terrible thing. But usually when a soldier marries a woman, he always tries to bring her up to his standard, that is to be brave and courageous. Time without number, they go out and they don’t return. They tell us as wives, ‘as a soldier, I can die any day.’ They don’t hesitate to tell us something like that. And when they tell us things like that, we always think they are just talking, but they are teaching us something serious, really. In my case, when I got worried, he would advise me not to be worried. He would tell me, ‘don’t be worried, I am a soldier, I can die any day.’

So on this fateful day, it happened. Where did he go to, a meeting in Ibadan; Adekunle Fajuyi was hosting him at the State House, Ibadan. From a meeting you don’t see your husband again; he was not sick, nothing. What you do, nothing, you wouldn’t even know what to do, you are just empty. It is only God that can console you, that time you need God most. That was what happened to me, it was shocking. You don’t even know the true situation of things. Nobody told me whether he was dead or alive. For so many months, no information on whether he was killed. People just kept trooping in [to the State House], saying this and saying that, then you are dumb, you can’t even talk. I just kept looking at thousands of people that came to see me. Who were you going to talk to?

Some people said they saw him in Umuahia, his home town, some said they saw him in other places, I was just looking at people talking, I did not know what to contribute. I was just confused, looking at them.



But being the wife of a general, and going by what he used to tell you about the risk in his profession, were you able to put one and two together to sense that he was dead?



Oh yes. That was why I called Emeka [Col. Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, the Governor of Eastern Region] and told him to take me down to the East, that I didn’t think I would continue to remain here [State House], Lagos. I called him to make arrangement to move me down, and he did that immediately.

Were you with the children then?

Of course, even my first son who came from London on holidays followed him [Gen Ironsi] to Ibadan for the meeting. I did not even remember that he was there with him, he followed his father to Ibadan for a meeting; he said he wanted to have a sight-seeing. A young boy, who had been in London all his life, just came home on holidays. I didn’t even remember again that he was with his father because my brain was off.

How did your son feel the tragic incident?

He was with his father in the State House, Ibadan, when the soldiers came [to arrest his father]. His father put him in the wardrobe and went down stairs to meet the soldiers who came for him. He warned his son, ‘don’t enter any car, just take train and go back to Lagos.’ A very clever boy, he did as instructed and came back to Lagos on train.



Was he the person who eventually told you what actually happened to your husband?

No, he did not even talk. He just entered and said, ‘oh, I have a brave father. I have a brave father, he didn’t allow them to touch him; he followed them to wherever they were going.’ He said he looked through the window, that his father just entered his car and followed them. And Fajuyi, (who was his host])insisted that he must go with them where they were going. He said he was looking at them as they left. He told me, ‘mummy, dad said I should tell you not to cry.’

How are you planning the memorial service?

The church service will hold Friday, 29th July, at the Martha Day Catholic Cathedral, Umuahia, and reception will hold here in the house. The memorial service is to thank God for keeping us alive. He, himself, being a man of God would be happy where ever he is now. So we have to thank God. Members of the Legions have indicated interest to come and they will go to his burial site to pay him respect.

What of the Military authority, did you extend invitations to them?

My dear, only members of the Legion have said they would come. But the Military know about it. 50th anniversary is a national thing. Even the Federal and State Governments ought to take it serious, but they are busy doing their politics. It is their responsibility to do everything I am doing now about this programme, but they don’t care, the Government, both Federal and State, are busy doing politics, and the past heroes they don’t recognize them. It is a major event in the nation’s history, but look at how they are handling it. The man who just phoned me is the chairman of the Legions in the State, informing me that they are coming in their uniform.

Read the full interview from the original source: Vanguard.