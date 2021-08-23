Veteran Artist, Yusuf Grillo dies at 86

Veteran Visual Artist, Prof. Yusuf Grillo has been confirmed dead, due to COVID-19 complications.

Gboyega Grillo, son of the deceased, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Gtillo was 86 years old.

He said his father died at the early hours of Monday, Aug. 23.

Grillo, who could not hide his emotions, said he was so pained that he wasn’t able to speak to the media, due to the shock and preparations toward the burial.

He said remains of his father would be buried today at 4p.m at Atan cemetery in Lagos.

Grillo is considered one of Nigeria’s outstanding and academically trained painters.