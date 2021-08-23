Gunmen kill 4, abduct 50 others in Zamfara – Police

Gunmen kill 4, abduct 50 others in Zamfara – Police

Monday, August 23, 2021 5:04 pm


File: Gunmen: Kill 4, abduct 50 in Zamfara

File: Gunmen: Kill 4, abduct 50 in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The Police Command in Zamfara on Monday, confirmed that gunmen killed four persons and abducted 50 others in Goran Namaye town in Maradun Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, made the disclosure to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Shehu said the attackers, who came in large number, invaded the town around midnight on Sunday, killed four persons and abducted 50 others.

He, however, said that the police tactical operatives had been deployed to the area.

According to him, CP Yakubu Elkana, has ordered immediate search and rescue operation for the victims.

The PPRO said that the CP had urged the residents of the area to remain calm as the command was working with other security agencies to maintain law and order in the area.

