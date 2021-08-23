Apostle Suleiman speaks on adultery allegations

Richard Elesho

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministry, OFM, Auchi, who has been in the eye of the storm over serial allegations of adultery, has said he is not perturbed over the deluge of negative comments against him on the social media.

He said he said he does not hold anything against the commentators because they reacted to what they read, and not what they knew.

A Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike had alleged that she and the pastor had an affair. She explained that she slept with him for money and the memory has been hunting her.

But Apostle Suleman, in a video seen by The Nation on Sunday, told his congregation and followers he was not bothered by the allegation.

“Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry.

“Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me. Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media,” he said.

Suleman said he remained focused on his God-given assignment, stating his abusers were only reacting to what they read online.

According to him, “They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know.

“You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me.”

He further added he had ignored all the videos made against him.