‘A woman of exceptional courage’ – Buhari pays tribute to Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi

Monday, August 23, 2021 3:33 pm


Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Chief Mrs Aguiyi-Ironsi , wife of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi who died on Monday as a woman of incredible strength and exceptional courage.

The President said this while extending his deepest condolences to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, and government and people of Abia State on the passing of Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi in a statement by Femi Adesina, one of his spokesperson on Monday.

The President also noted that Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi continue to work for the greater good of Nigeria till she passed on while also hailing her pioneering role as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association.

The statement partly reads, “The President affirms that Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history pedestals her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.

“The President notes that the former First Lady will be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women’s leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association; she passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of families of military officers.

“The President recognises that 55 years after the death of General J.T Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria never stopped working for the greater good of Nigeria, and for peace, stability, healing and reconciliation in the land.

“The President sincerely hopes that Lady Victoria’s labours for the country will not be in vain, and joins all Nigerians in praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.”

